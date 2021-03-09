RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $164.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

