RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,213 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $167.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

