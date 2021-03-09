ROAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.81 Million (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $114,330.90 and $1.81 million worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00508125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $275.52 or 0.00510432 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.