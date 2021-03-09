Robert W. Baird Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $180.22 on Monday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.25.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

