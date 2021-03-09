Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.