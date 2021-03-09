Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $48.66 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.