Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 330 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 343.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.