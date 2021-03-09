Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $518.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.