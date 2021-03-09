Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

ROP stock traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,814. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.93 and a 200 day moving average of $409.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

