Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Michael K. Kobayashi Sells 200 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $22,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. 113,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,710. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $443,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

