Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.77

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.77 and last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 32266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.