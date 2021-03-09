Royal Bank of Canada Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $$8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

