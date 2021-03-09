Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $10.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 71,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

