Rupiah Token Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $3.36 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

