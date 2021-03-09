SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,054.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

