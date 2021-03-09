Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Market Perform

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.