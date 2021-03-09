Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 490.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,203 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.01% of Sapiens International worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

