ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $806.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 211.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

