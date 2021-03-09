Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,344,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

