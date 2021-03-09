SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

