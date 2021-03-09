SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 185,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 93.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.