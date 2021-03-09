SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $597.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $798.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

