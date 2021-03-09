SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $516.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.21. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

