SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $7.07 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $141.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

