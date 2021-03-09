Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.75

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 459154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.17.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

