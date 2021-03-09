Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

