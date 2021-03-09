Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFT. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.