Short Interest in EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Increases By 33.3%

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EQUI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. EquiFin has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get EquiFin alerts:

EquiFin Company Profile

EquiFin, Inc provides structured credit to small and mid-sized business enterprises in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans in the United States. Its financial instruments include time deposits, factored receivables and loans, notes receivables, and long-term debts. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EquiFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquiFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.