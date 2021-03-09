Short Interest in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expands By 26.2%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

