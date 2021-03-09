Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 20.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 28th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GoGold Resources from $3.10 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Shares of GLGDF stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.