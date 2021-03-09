Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Declines By 22.8%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OIBRQ opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. OI has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

About OI

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

