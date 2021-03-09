Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rises By 36.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 1,328,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

