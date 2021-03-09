Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declines By 20.5%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

