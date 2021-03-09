Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

