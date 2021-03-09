Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $250.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Shares of SBNY opened at $226.66 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 189.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Signature Bank by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

