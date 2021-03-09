Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of -27.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

