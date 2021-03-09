Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.78 ($127.97).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €111.30 ($130.94) on Monday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.85.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

