Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 140,098 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after buying an additional 155,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.