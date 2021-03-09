Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $179.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,475 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $179,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $596.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $572.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $798.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

