Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $45.69 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 361.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baidu were worth $45,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,560,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $255.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.56.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

