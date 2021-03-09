Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $64.36 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,991 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Citigroup worth $64,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

