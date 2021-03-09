Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $69.42 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,716 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of S&P Global worth $69,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $334.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

