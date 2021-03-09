Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

