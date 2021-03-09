Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,875 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 127.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $514.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

