Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 751.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $40.45 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

