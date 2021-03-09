Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.00. 6,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,660. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.88.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

