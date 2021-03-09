Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

FSLY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,588. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

