Slow Capital Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $9.16 on Monday, hitting $440.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. The company has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

