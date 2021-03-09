Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,655 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,630,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,427,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,619,463. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

