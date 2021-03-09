Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,839. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.90. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

